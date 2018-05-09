Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Timely hitting in Tuesday's win
Cruz went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Cruz did his part during James Paxton's stellar no-hit performance, plating Dee Gordon with a third-inning single. The veteran slugger is now just one RBI short of equaling his total in that category for all of April, a feat he's partly accomplished with the aid of the two home runs he slugged in the first three games of May.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Goes deep again Thursday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-run homer Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Collects four hits•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Three-hit night Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Blasts fourth homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Continues fighting through ankle issue•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...