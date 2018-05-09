Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Timely hitting in Tuesday's win

Cruz went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Cruz did his part during James Paxton's stellar no-hit performance, plating Dee Gordon with a third-inning single. The veteran slugger is now just one RBI short of equaling his total in that category for all of April, a feat he's partly accomplished with the aid of the two home runs he slugged in the first three games of May.

