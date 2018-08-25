Mariners' Nelson Cruz: To man right field Saturday

Cruz will make a start in right field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Without the use of a DH in a National League ballpark, manager Scott Servais is required to thrust Cruz into a role in the field in order to get his bat in the lineup. Cruz has yet to play an inning in the field this year, but he did manage to collect five starts in right field in 2017. He's hitting .265/.350/.537 with 31 home runs and 79 RBI this season.