Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Trip to disabled list possible

Cruz may be placed on the disabled list, despite avoiding structural damage to his ankle, 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Earlier reports stated that Cruz's ankle injury was a relatively minor sprain, leading to optimism that he'd be able to avoid being placed on the disabled list. However, manager Scott Servais went on to say that it would likely be beneficial if Cruz had an extended period of time to rest the ailment. Additional information regarding Cruz's status should be available in the near future, as Seattle begins a two-game series against the Giants on Tuesday. Should the slugger ultimately land on the DL, Daniel Vogelbach would likely be in line to fill in at the Mariners' DH spot.