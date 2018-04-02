Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Trip to disabled list possible
Cruz may be placed on the disabled list, despite avoiding structural damage to his ankle, 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Earlier reports stated that Cruz's ankle injury was a relatively minor sprain, leading to optimism that he'd be able to avoid being placed on the disabled list. However, manager Scott Servais went on to say that it would likely be beneficial if Cruz had an extended period of time to rest the ailment. Additional information regarding Cruz's status should be available in the near future, as Seattle begins a two-game series against the Giants on Tuesday. Should the slugger ultimately land on the DL, Daniel Vogelbach would likely be in line to fill in at the Mariners' DH spot.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: No structural damage to ankle•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: X-rays negative•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Exits with twisted ankle•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Powers M's with first-inning homer•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Hitting cleanup on Opening Day•
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...