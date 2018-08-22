Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Unlikely to start this weekend

Manager Scott Servais said that Cruz will likely remain on the bench this weekend in order to rest his back in Arizona's National League park, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Without the DH spot available, Cruz is expected to serve exclusively as a pinch hitter during the club's three-game set versus the Diamondbacks. Cruz was withheld from Tuesday's lineup due to back spasms but is back in the fold Wednesday.