Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Wednesday workout to determine Opening Day status

Cruz will test his sore right quadriceps muscle in a Wednesday morning workout at Safeco Field before a decision is made on his Opening Day status, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

There's a chance that despite not having to play the field, Cruz may still be too limited to effectively serve as the designated hitter in Thursday's season-opening tilt against the Indians. The veteran slugger has a .200 average with two home runs and four RBI over 32 spring plate appearances, and he just returned to action on March 22 after a nine-day absence due to the injury.