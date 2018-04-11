Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Will resume running

Manager Scott Servais said that Cruz (ankle) is expected to resume running Wednesday and is hopeful to return against Oakland this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Servais also stated that Cruz had a "good day" during Tuesday's workout session, in which he hit off a tee and spent some time in the batting cage. It doesn't appear as though a rehab assignment in the cards for Cruz, so expect to see him inserted into the Mariners' lineup once he's fully operational.