Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Will resume running
Manager Scott Servais said that Cruz (ankle) is expected to resume running Wednesday and is hopeful to return against Oakland this weekend, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Servais also stated that Cruz had a "good day" during Tuesday's workout session, in which he hit off a tee and spent some time in the batting cage. It doesn't appear as though a rehab assignment in the cards for Cruz, so expect to see him inserted into the Mariners' lineup once he's fully operational.
More News
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Works in cage Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Expected back Friday•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Sheds walking boot•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Nearing return to baseball activities•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Disabled list stint should be short•
-
Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Heads to disabled list•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...