Mariners' Nelson Cruz: Works in cage Tuesday

Cruz (ankle) hit off a tee and spent time in the batting cage Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cruz continued ramping his activity level back up as his recovery hit the 10-day mark. Although a brief minor-league rehab assignment is remotely possible, the much more likely scenario is that the veteran slugger rejoins the team once he receives medical clearance.

