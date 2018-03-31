Mariners' Nelson Cruz: X-rays negative
Cruz had an X-ray on his twisted ankle Saturday which was negative, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Cruz slipped on the dugout steps after hitting a home run Saturday against Cleveland and was removed from the game. While his X-rays were negative, he'll also be having an MRI Sunday, so there remains the possibility that the issue is more than a minor one. The severity of the issue should become clear when the results of the MRI are released.
