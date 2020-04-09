Cortes, who generated a 1.80 ERA over three Cactus League appearances, should be on the Opening Day roster, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The 25-year-old southpaw is not only a particularly valuable commodity because of his handedness, but he also proved effective over his few opportunities before spring training was suspended. Cortes struggled during his first two big-league stints with the Orioles and Yankees in 2018 and 2019, respectively, but Drayer notes Cortes is a "natural fit" to follow starters that experience early exits due to his extensive experience working multiple innings in the minors.