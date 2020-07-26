Cortes fired 1.1 innings in a loss to the Astros on Saturday, allowing one hit in the form of a solo home run and no walks. He also recorded a strikeout.

Cortes fired 10 of 15 pitches for strikes, but his one mistake resulted in a 402-foot homer by George Springer in the sixth to close out the scoring for both clubs. Cortes made the Opening Day roster with an impressive spring training and summer camp, and despite Saturday's one hiccup, he could see a steady stream of work as a left-handed relief option capable of working multiple innings.