Cortes was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left elbow impingement Saturday.
The injury could certainly help explain Cortes' awful start Friday against the Astros, in which he allowed eight runs (seven earned) while recording just a single out. It's unclear when he's expected back. Taylor Guilbeau was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Mariners' Nestor Cortes: Shelled in emergency start•
-
Mariners' Nestor Cortes: Making emergency start•
-
Mariners' Nestor Cortes: Makes one mistake in loss•
-
Mariners' Nestor Cortes: Good chance of making roster•
-
Mariners' Nestor Cortes: Starting Cactus League opener•
-
Mariners' Nestor Cortes: Sent to Seattle•