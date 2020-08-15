Cortes (0-1) pitched just one-third of an inning, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and two walks in a loss to the Astros on Friday. He struck out one.

The Mariners' defense committed three errors in the first inning, which didn't help Cortes' cause. He was called upon with short notice due to Yusei Kikuchi getting scratched from his scheduled start with neck spasms. Cortes has a 15.26 ERA, 2.35 WHIP and eight strikeouts in 7.2 innings, mostly in a middle-relief role.