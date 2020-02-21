Mariners' Nestor Cortes: Starting Cactus League opener
Cortes is slated to start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old southpaw was acquired from the Yankees back in November in exchange for international bonus pool money, and although he won't factor into the team's rotation plans this season, Johns reports Cortes has a good chance of serving as a long-relief or swingman option. Cortes has had a rough go of it during his first two big-league stints with the Orioles and Yankees, respectively, posting a career 5.80 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 37 appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...