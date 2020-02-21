Play

Cortes is slated to start Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Padres, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old southpaw was acquired from the Yankees back in November in exchange for international bonus pool money, and although he won't factor into the team's rotation plans this season, Johns reports Cortes has a good chance of serving as a long-relief or swingman option. Cortes has had a rough go of it during his first two big-league stints with the Orioles and Yankees, respectively, posting a career 5.80 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 37 appearances.

