Cortes (elbow) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Monday.
Cortes has been on the injured list since Aug. 15 with a left elbow impingement, and he should miss the remainder of the regular season as a result of the injury. The southpaw made five appearances (one start) for the Mariners this year, posting a 15.26 ERA and 2.35 WHIP over 7.2 innings.
