The Mariners re-signed Davila to a minor-league contract Tuesday.

Davila registered a 4.51 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 109:30 K:BB over 117.2 innings this past season between Low-A Modesto, High-A Everett and Triple-A Tacoma. The 24-year-old right-hander will again serve as organizational depth for Seattle in 2024.