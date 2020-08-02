Margevicius (leg) covered two frames in relief Saturday in the Mariners' 3-2 loss to the Athletics in 10 innings. He gave up two runs on two hits and a walk and struck out four.

Margevicius was pulled early in his previous relief appearance Wednesday against the Angels after landing hard on his leg while tracking down a foul ball, but his 38-pitch outing Saturday suggests his health is sound. The lefty was unable to preserve the Mariners' 2-0 lead, as he served up a two-run home run to Chad Pinder in the top of the seventh to tie the score. Margevicius looks like he'll be a factor in the middle innings for Seattle while he's up with the big club.