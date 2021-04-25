Margevicius dropped to 0-2 after he gave up four earned runs on two hits and a walk while retiring just one batter in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox. Mariners manager Scott Servais said after the contest that Margevicius dealt with left shoulder fatigue during the outing, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The southpaw is scheduled to undergo an MRI in Houston on Monday as the Mariners look to get a clear idea on the extent of his shoulder issue, but Margevicius seems likely to land on the 10-day injured list. Ljay Newsome tossed four scoreless innings of long relief Sunday, and Servais labeled him as the most likely candidate to enter the Mariners' six-man rotation during the upcoming week if Margevicius is shut down, according to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times.