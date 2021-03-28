Manager Scott Servais announced Saturday that Margevicius will open the season as a reliever, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 24-year-old was completed for the No. 6 spot in the starting rotation, but Justin Dunn will begin the season in that role. Margevicius made seven starts in 10 appearances last season and posted a 4.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 36:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings. He figures to remain a candidate for the rotation as the Mariners require spot starts through the season.