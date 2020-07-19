Margevicius is seen as a potential candidate for the three-man taxi squad by Corey Brock of The Athletic.

The young southpaw has had some struggles giving up hard contact during summer camp, but he does possess a commodity likely to be especially valuable this season -- the ability to throw multiple innings. Margevicius has primarily operated as a starter through both his three-season minor-league career and last year's rookie campaign with the Padres, and he could potentially be called upon to draw on that experience in a season where there could well be special workload limitations for starters and sudden absences due to COVID-19 infections.