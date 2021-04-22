Mariners manager Scott Servais said Margevicius (arm) is on track to make his next scheduled turn through the rotation Sunday against the Red Sox in Boston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Margevicius' status heading into the weekend had been murky after he exited his most recent start April 18 with left arm fatigue, but the Mariners are apparently comfortable with his his health coming out of his most recent throwing session. Since joining the six-man rotation as a replacement for James Paxton (elbow), Margevicius has given up eight runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks over seven innings across his two outiings.