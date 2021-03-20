Margevicius recorded six strikeouts across four scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Giants on Thursday, allowing four hits and no walks.

Margevicus was not only credited with the win, but more important, he also seemingly gained a leg up in his competition with Justin Dunn for the final spot in the Mariners' six-man starting rotation. The southpaw lowered his spring ERA to 2.00 with his impressive showing, while Dunn, who started the game, was markedly less sharp while yielding three runs on a hit, three walks and a wild pitch over 2.2 innings.