Margevicius exited Sunday's win over the Astros with arm fatigue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Margevicius started Sunday's game and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out three in four innings. He didn't factor into the decision and left the game with a trainer after throwing 77 pitches. Manager Scott Servais said after the game that the left-hander isn't dealing with any structural damage. Margevicius is still expected to make his next scheduled start, Divish reports. The southpaw lines up to take the mound on the road against Boston on Sunday.
