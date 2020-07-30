Margevicius left Wednesday's game in the sixth inning with a leg injury after falling while trying to catch a foul ball.
Margevicius made a long run to the foul area along the third base line with no third baseman in the area due to a shift. He appeared to fall hard on his hip while diving for a foul ball. He tried to make a few pitches but was uncomfortable and was replaced by Bryan Shaw.
