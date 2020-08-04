Margevicius could claim a role in the starting rotation Saturday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Margevicius has pitched in middle relief for the Mariners this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in five innings over three appearances. The team has used a six-man rotation over the first several games of the season, but Kendall Graveman was placed on the 10-day injured list with neck spasms Tuesday. Margevicius was named as a favorite to take Graveman's place in his start that was scheduled for Saturday against the Rockies. If Margevicius indeed starts Saturday, it's unclear whether he'd remain in the rotation while Graveman is sidelined, or if the team would instead revert to a five-man rotation. Margevicius made 12 starts for the Mariners in 2019 and recorded a 6.41 ERA and 38:17 K:BB over 53.1 innings during those outings.
