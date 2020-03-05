Play

Margevicius will start Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Marco Gonzales, who was originally scheduled to start Friday, will instead pitch in an intersquad game during the afternoon. Margevicius struggled during his rookie campaign with the Padres in 2019, posting a 6.79 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB across 57 innings (12 starts). The 23-year-old will attempt to make the most of his opportunity with Seattle this spring, but is likely to open the year in the minors barring multiple pre-season injuries to the Mariners' starting rotation.

