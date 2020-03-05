Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Gets ball against Dodgers
Margevicius will start Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Marco Gonzales, who was originally scheduled to start Friday, will instead pitch in an intersquad game during the afternoon. Margevicius struggled during his rookie campaign with the Padres in 2019, posting a 6.79 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB across 57 innings (12 starts). The 23-year-old will attempt to make the most of his opportunity with Seattle this spring, but is likely to open the year in the minors barring multiple pre-season injuries to the Mariners' starting rotation.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Snagged by Seattle•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Kicked off 40-man roster•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Summoned to majors•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Sent packing•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Surrenders nine runs to Rockies•
-
Padres' Nick Margevicius: Tabbed to start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Grisham
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Miguel Cabrera a sleeper?
While Dylan Cease and Yusei Kikuchi are dominating, Nick Solak and Tom Murphy have new clarity...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...