Margevicius is slated to make another start Saturday in Houston.
Kendall Graveman (neck) remains on the 10-day injured list without a clear timeline for a return, so Margevicius looks like he could have an extended leash as the sixth starter in the Seattle rotation. Since he had been working out of the bullpen in his first three appearances of the season, Margevicius was capped at 3.1 innings in his start versus the Rockies on Aug. 8, during which he gave up no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three. Margevicius should have his pitch count bumped up a bit Saturday, but he's unlikely to work more than 5-to-6 innings.
