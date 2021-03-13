Margevicius allowed two earned runs on five hits over three innings in a Cactus League win over the Reds on Friday. He struck out three.

The southpaw pitched in the same game as his primary competitor for the sixth starter role, Justin Dunn, for the second straight outing. Friday. He was slight outperformed by his teammate, who fired three innings and allowed just an unearned run. Margevicius wasn't quite as crisp and certainly more hittable, but he owns a solid 3.60 ERA through his first five spring frames.