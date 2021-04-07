Margevicius (0-1) took the loss Tuesday as he allowed four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four across 3.2 innings against the White Sox.

Margevicius unexpectedly was called upon in the second inning of Tuesday's game after James Paxton had to be removed due to a left forearm strain. He entered with a man on first and one out and was unable to get out of the inning cleanly. The 24-year-old walked the first batter he faced before serving up a three-run shot to Zack Collins to go down in an early 3-0 hole. He settled down for a few innings and the Mariners were able to crawl back to tie things up but Luis Robert took him deep in the fifth to put the White Sox back up 5-3. The long ball wasn't much of a concern for Margevicius last season, he was just merely brought into an unusual situation that he likely wasn't prepared for which likely threw his game off a bit. He will definitely require at least a few days of rest before manager Scott Servais even considers using him out of the bullpen again.