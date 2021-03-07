Margevicius, competing for the final spot in the Mariners' six-man starting rotation, fired two scoreless innings in a Cactus League tie with the Athletics on Saturday, allowing no hits and one walk while recording a strikeout.

The young southpaw was solid in his first Seattle season in 2020, posting a 2-3 record, 4.57 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 10 appearances (seven starts). Margevicius followed Justin Dunn, one of his primary competitors for the No. 6 starter role, in Saturday's contest and was able to match the latter's strong two-inning effort with one of his own. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports Margevicius made a strong initial impression in what will be one of the more closely watched job battles of spring training. "Nick Margevicius does what he does," manager Scott Servais said. "He goes out there, he pounds the strike zone, gets quick outs."