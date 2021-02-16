Margevicius will compete with Justin Dunn and Logan Gilbert for the No. 6 role in the Mariners' starting rotation during spring training, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The southpaw turned in a serviceable body of work in 2020, going 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 41.1 innings over 10 appearances (seven starts). Margevicius closed out the campaign in solid fashion as well, allowing three earned runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. The 24-year-old already has a solid 27 total appearances (19 starts) under his belt at the big-league level after skipping Triple-A altogether while in the Padres organization, and he notably outperformed Dunn in both keeping runners off base and the ball in the park last season.