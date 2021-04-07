Manager Scott Servais said that Margevicius would be moved into the Mariners' six-man rotation after James Paxton (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Justin Dunn beat Margevicius out for the sixth and final spot in the rotation during spring training, but the 24-year-old lefty didn't have to wait long to get his first opportunity to pick up a start. After he covered 3.2 innings in relief of the injured Paxton in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox, Margevicius should be reasonably stretched out by the time Paxton's next turn comes up April 13 in Baltimore.