Margevicius was placed on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation Monday.
Margevicius dealt with left shoulder fatigue during his start Sunday while he took the loss against the Red Sox, and he'll miss additional time after he was diagnosed with inflammation. Ljay Newsome tossed four scoreless innings as a long reliever Sunday and could fill in as a starter while Margevicius is sidelined. Right-hander Robert Dugger was recalled by Seattle in a corresponding move.
