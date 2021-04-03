Margevicius logged a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Giants on Friday. He did not record a strikeout.
The left-hander competed valiantly for a rotation spot this spring. Although he ultimately came up short, he could enjoy a fairly robust multi-inning role out of the bullpen, given his past experience as a starter.
