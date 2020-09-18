Margevicius allowed three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings during Thursday's 6-4 loss to San Francisco. He also struck out three.

Margevicius was dealing prior to giving up two runs to open the sixth. The 24-year-old threw 76 pitches (45 for strikes) and showed progression after the Giants shelled him for seven runs in 4.2 innings last week. He'll carry a 5.35 ERA into his start next week against the Astros.