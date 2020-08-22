Margevicius (1-1) earned the win Friday by holding the Rangers to four runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts across 5.1 innings.

Margevicius picked up his first win of the season as he threw 56-of-82 pitches for strikes, resulting in a career-high tying seven strikeouts. The left-hander, who had been working out of the bullpen in his first three appearances this year, has compiled a 4.12 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across six games (three starts). The 24-year-old will take the mound next Friday at Angel Stadium.