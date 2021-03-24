Margevicius is slated to pitch Thursday against the Athletics, his final spring opportunity to make a case for the No. 6 role in the starting rotation before Opening Day rosters are finalized, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Margevicius will follow his primary competitor for the job, Justin Dunn, who'll pitch Wednesday against the Cubs. Margevicius has arguably outperformed his young teammate, allowing just two earned runs and posting a stellar 10:1 K:BB across the nine innings encompassing his three Cactus League appearances thus far. Kramer notes that whichever pitcher loses the job battle will still be slated for starts at some point, considering the innings will be monitored carefully across the rotation, especially early in the season.