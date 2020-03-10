Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Optioned to Triple-A
Margevicius was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.
Margevicius was a surprising member of the Padres' Opening Day rotation last season despite previously never pitching above High-A. He won't be opening the year on the big-league roster this time around, and his 6.79 ERA in 57 innings as a rookie hardly suggests he'll be much of a fantasy asset if and when he returns to the big leagues.
