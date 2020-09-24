Margevicius (2-3) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out four across six scoreless innings Wednesday as he earned the win over the Astros.

Margevicius had a relatively smooth outing as he limited the Astros to just three hits while firing 94 pitches across six innings. The left-hander ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth as he found himself in a one-out, bases-loaded jam but was able to strike out George Springer and get Jose Altuve to fly out to end the scoring threat. With Wednesday being his last start of the season, Margevicius finishes his 2020 campaign with a 4.57 ERA, 1.26 WHIP annd 36:14 K:BB across 41.1 innings.