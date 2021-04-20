Margevicius, who exited Sunday's win over the Astros with arm fatigue, played catch Monday and "tested out fine" according to manager Scott Servais, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Margevicius next scheduled turn in the rotation isn't until Sunday against the Red Sox, so he does have some time to work with in terms of getting back to full strength. The Mariners also have an off day on Wednesday that would theoretically allow them to push Margevicius' next start back if necessary, although Servais has indicated he'd prefer not to do that.