Margevicius didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up six runs (two earned) on six hits and a walk over three-plus innings. He struck out four.

While the Seattle defense was shaky behind him and committed three errors in a 7-6 loss, Margevicius contributed to his own problems with a hit by pitch and a wild pitch on top of the other runners he put on base. The southpaw tossed only 40 of 67 pitches for strikes in his first start of the season in place of James Paxton (elbow), and Margevicius will need to improve quickly if he wants to hang onto a rotation spot. He'll next take the mound Monday at home against the Dodgers.