Margevicius is scheduled to start against the Rockies on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Margevicius is set to enter the rotation in place of the injured Kendall Graveman (neck), who is expected to miss multiple starts. Across 12 starts with the Padres last season, the lefty Margevicius notched a 6.41 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB in 53.1 innings.