Margevicius is scheduled to start against the Rockies on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Margevicius is set to enter the rotation in place of the injured Kendall Graveman (neck), who is expected to miss multiple starts. Across 12 starts with the Padres last season, the lefty Margevicius notched a 6.41 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB in 53.1 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Favorite for starting role•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Back in action•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Exits with leg injury•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Candidate for taxi squad•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Gets ball against Dodgers•