Margevicius was transferred to the 60-day injured list due to thoracic outlet syndrome Thursday.
Margevicius hit the injured list in late April with what was originally called left shoulder inflammation. The issue is evidently much worse than originally reported. Thoracic outlet syndrome can often derail a pitcher's career, with Matt Harvey being the most prominent example. It's not clear when Margevicius is expected to return. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Mariners to add both Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert.
More News
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Lands on injured list•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Battles shoulder fatigue in start•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Cleared to start Sunday•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Plays catch Monday•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Exits with arm fatigue•
-
Mariners' Nick Margevicius: Rough outing in no-decision•