Margevicius was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on Friday.

Margevicius was a surprising addition to the Padres' Opening Day roster despite never having previously pitched above High-A. He didn't exactly make that seem like a great decision by San Diego, stumbling to a 6.79 ERA in 12 starts and five relief appearances while striking out just 16 percent of opposing batters. It's unclear if the Mariners view him as a serious rotation candidate or if they'll give him the chance to continue his development in the upper levels of the minors.

