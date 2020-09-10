Margevicius (1-3) was charged with the loss against the Giants on Wednesday after surrendering seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out six across 4.2 innings.

Margevicius got off to a solid start, retiring his first seven batters with five strikeouts. Unfortunately, things started to unravel in the third inning with a wild pitch and a three-run home run to Mike Yastrzemski. The southpaw just couldn't pump the brakes after that, giving up another run in the fourth and three more in the fifth. The tough outing saw his ERA raise from 3.86 to 5.34 across eight games (five starts) this season. Margevicius will get a chance to rebound with a rematch against the Giants on Tuesday.