Margevicius (1-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Angels. He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks while fanning five across six innings.

The left-hander started the season in the bullpen but has already made four starts this season, allowing two or fewer runs in three of those outings. He lowered his ERA to 3.86 and should stick in the rotation moving forward given how good he's looked in this new role. His next scheduled start is tabbed for Sep. 3 at home against the Athletics.