Margevicius (0-1) was saddled with the loss Saturday versus Houston, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three.

Margevicius picked up the second quality start of his career in the contest, but he was dinged with a loss with Seattle's offense providing only one run of support behind him. Nonetheless, it was a promising outing for the 24-year-old, who is making a push to stay in the rotation by yielding only two earned runs over 9.1 innings as a starter this season. The southpaw is next lined up to face Texas at home on Friday.