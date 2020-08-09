Margevicius didn't factor in the decision in Saturday's contest between the Mariners and the Rockies. He tossed 3.1 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while fanning three.

Margevicius made a spot start in place of the injured Kendall Graveman (neck) and delivered a strong performance, although he hasn't been very effective as a starter in the past. The lefty notched a 6.41 ERA in 53.1 innings across 12 starts with the Padres last season.