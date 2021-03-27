Margevicius allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks across 3.2 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Athletics on Thursday. He struck out four.

Margevicius came into the outing with a golden opportunity to distance himself from his competitor for the No. 6 role in the starting rotation, Justin Dunn, who'd put together a mixed bag of a start Wednesday. However, the left-hander encountered some troubles in his own right, even uncharacteristically surrendering home runs to Jed Lowrie and Stephen Piscotty in the second inning. Margevicius had also allowed just one walk in three previous Cactus League outings before issuing a pair of free passes Thursday, but Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports the 26-year-old is still satisfied with how his spring went overall. "I feel like I had a really strong spring," Margevicius said. "I'm feeling confident with the stuff I worked on in the offseason, and that confidence kind of continued from every bullpen to my live BPs and each outing."