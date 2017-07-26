Mariners' Nick Neidert: Solid debut for Double-A Arkansas
Neidert, who was promoted from High-A Modesto to Double-A Arkansas last week, allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in his first start for the Travelers versus Springfield last Saturday. He struck out four.
The 20-year-old is quickly climbing the ranks of the Seattle organization, and earned the promotion after going 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA over 19 starts for the Nuts. Neidert fired 35.1 innings for the Mariners' Rookie team in the Arizona Fall League in 2015 before putting together a solid 2016 campaign with Low-A Clinton (7-3 record, 2.57 ERA). The right-hander projects to spend the duration of the 2017 season with Arkansas, and given his rapid ascension thus far, it's not entirely out of the realm of possibility that he'd warrant another move up to begin 2018.
