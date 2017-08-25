Mariners' Nick Neidert: Wins prestigious California League award
Neidert was named the California League Pitcher of the Year after going 10-3 with a 2.76 ERA earlier this season with High-A Modesto, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports.
Although he's been with Double-A Arkansas since July 19, Neidert was honored for his work with the Nuts earlier in the campaign. He's actually had somewhat of a rough landing since his promotion, compiling a 1-3 record, 6.56 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and .324 BAA over 23.1 innings. Despite the early struggles with the Travelers, Neidert remains one of the organization's top pitching prospects.
